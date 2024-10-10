(Credit for the voiceover for this article goes to the great Samuel Lipson)

Just a few short years ago, right-wing “election analysts” could be somewhat hard to find. Those who weren’t outright banned from mainstream social networks (on account of their racism and extremism) were rarely ever promoted by mainstream analysts (on account of their ineptitude). To read what they were saying, you had to go really far out of your way to find their habitats on gambling websites and the most recent mirrors for r/The_Donald. There, and only there, could you watch RacismElections and YeatGroyper try to argue that Dr. Oz was on track to win and then watch them fall into hilarious despondency when proven wrong once again.

This year, things have changed. Due to the changes made to Twitter since it was purchased by Elon Musk, these electorally illiterate election obsessives aren’t just back on the platform. They’re on the front page. And while one might think these people would be satisfied with the mainstream consensus that the race is a tossup—something that gives Trump far better odds from pundits than he ever saw in 2016 or 2020—they aren’t. Not even close. After Kamala’s entry into the race deprived them of the cakewalk that they were sure was coming after the failed assassination attempt against Trump, they have worked night and day to smugly argue (and convince themselves) that their long-awaited landslide is still coming.

These figures have become more than just simply annoying as of late. Now that they are armed with years of battle-tested cope, endless confidence, and some semi-decent polling data, they can easily come across as convincing at first glance. In the context of a race that is, on paper, the closest in modern history, I can very much imagine liberals and leftists out there losing some sleep over these talking points being plastered all over their feeds all day. I, for one, will not stand for this. In this article, I will take down the worst right-wing pre-election analysis point by point to prove that, despite what they say, this election is still what I said it was last month: a close race, but one that has a meaningful Democratic edge.

Cope #1: Polling “Analysis”

Arguments that claim that the polling data we see corresponds with an imminent Trump victory.