“Behind all this lies Israeli arrogance; the idea that we can do whatever we like, that we’ll never pay the price and be punished for it. We’ll carry on undisturbed.” Gideon Levy in Haaretz, October 9th, 2023

Of all that has been said about Hamas’ recent incursion across the Israeli-Palestinian border, the one thing that seemingly everyone can agree on is its scope. Even now, days later, the sheer totality of the events is hard to comprehend. This was a conflict that everyone, from the most hardline anti-Zionist militants to the Israeli ultra-right, considered to be essentially frozen. Its nature was thought to be understood. We now know that it wasn’t. It is this fact, above all else, that has made the greatest impression on Israeli commentators. In their words:

“Hamas’ surprise attack against Israel is the worst failure in the country’s history. It is more serious even than the failure of Yom Kippur. The surprise was greater, the ‘concept’ adhered to more stupid, the neglect more terrible, the blow to morale worse, the chaos crazier, the shock stronger, and the number of civilians murdered is the highest ever.”

I think it’s helpful to follow what Israeli writers are saying here, because they, along with their own intelligence services and the global financial press, are among the few groups with an interest in evaluating this conflict, and their country’s approach towards it, seriously. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the historical comparisons you see being made. Western politicians and journalists, seeking to prove their bona fides for the more politically popular pro-Israel side, have been in something of a race to the bottom in obfuscating the true nature of the attacks. They fashion it as random, out of the blue, completely unexpected. It’s their 9/11—no, worse than 9/11. There is no time to re-evaluate policy or look back on past assumptions. If there were mistakes, it was naïveté towards those we did not know were the enemy. The only thing left to do is to do what has already been done, but bigger, and stronger, and harder, and more cruelly.

This is a powerful narrative. For those, especially Americans, who have only watched mainstream coverage, it’s a remarkably resonant one. It will define the popular understanding of this event and its consequences now and possibly forever. It’s also wrong, and everyone with even a modicum of actual skin in the game knows it. When the attacks happened, all Israelis (at least, all of those not directly working PR for the now-disgraced government) knew exactly what had occured. It was the failure of a policy—or, more precisely, the failure of the policy.

This policy, which for the past decade was consensus for both the right and the center of Israeli politics (the left is nonexistent), was that of a low-maintenance, perpetual occupation as a permanent state of affairs for Palestine. You could call it the “Iron Dome era.” Every aspect of the Israeli state, from its domestic policy to its foreign policy to its political discourse, had operated for a decade under the assumption that the longstanding conflict was contained. This fact was supposed to give the country stability, security, and diplomatic openings with its Arab neighbors for the indefinite future. It was a powerful fact. Netanyahu’s reputation as the supposed architect of this state of affairs made him and his party essentially untouchable, allowing him to secure the title as the country’s longest-serving leader even a half-decade after his indictment on corruption and bribery charges. It was on track to enable him to remove judicial review in his country.

And it has just been proven to be a lie.

Where will the country go after this? Both Israeli and foreign commentators have reflexively compared it to the military failure they know best: the 1973 War, which was the last time Israel saw its delusions so comprehensively shattered by a surprise attack. This isn’t an awful comparison, and it will certainly do a great deal to define how the Israeli public understands what happened. But there’s another one that works a lot better. To truly understand what has just happened in the country and what could happen next, you need to step back in time and across the continent, all the way to the defining military operation of another era.