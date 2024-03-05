Dear readers,

I just wrote an article for The Nation about Trump’s campaign so far and what it’s done to be more effective than his efforts in 2016 and 2020. Subscribers will find that it touches on a lot of the same themes from my paid pieces here, although with a bit less focus on the Biden question. You can read it at the link here.

You may also notice that this was the first piece I’ve written with my full name as the byline, and, yes, it’s true. My name is the Jewish equivalent of John Smith. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, I look forward to following the Super Tuesday results tonight with you all on Twitter. The Trump Undecided Effect will never face a bigger test until election day this November.

— Ettingermentum