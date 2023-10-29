Hi everyone! Last week, I did an interview with Luke Savage of Jacobin magazine on the political history and future of Israel. It expands upon and gives some additional context to what I wrote in my recent article Life After Netanyahu, and follows the same thesis: that the events of 10/7 are a culmination of deliberate policy decisions made, and risks taken, over the course of decades, and that nothing can or will be the same in their aftermath. You can read the full interview by clicking the link here.

As for this newsletter, I’m currently working on the final piece in the series of articles I’ve been writing about Israeli politics, which I hope to have out sometime early this workweek. For this piece, I’ve opened up the comments for all readers. Feel free to give suggestions in the comments as for anything you’d be interested in seeing me write about, whether it be about the conflict, U.S. politics or something else that I haven’t touched on as much yet.