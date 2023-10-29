Discover more from Ettingermentum Newsletter
Link To My Jacobin Interview
Talking with Jacobin staff writer Luke Savage on the political past, present and future of Israel
Hi everyone! Last week, I did an interview with Luke Savage of Jacobin magazine on the political history and future of Israel. It expands upon and gives some additional context to what I wrote in my recent article Life After Netanyahu, and follows the same thesis: that the events of 10/7 are a culmination of deliberate policy decisions made, and risks taken, over the course of decades, and that nothing can or will be the same in their aftermath. You can read the full interview by clicking the link here.
As for this newsletter, I’m currently working on the final piece in the series of articles I’ve been writing about Israeli politics, which I hope to have out sometime early this workweek. For this piece, I’ve opened up the comments for all readers. Feel free to give suggestions in the comments as for anything you’d be interested in seeing me write about, whether it be about the conflict, U.S. politics or something else that I haven’t touched on as much yet.
Ettingermentum Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Link To My Jacobin Interview
what a warm and rousing 🔥 you've brought! “fuck bibi, get matcha” would be a good song for this season, I’d say — love seeing your words in Jacobin, your gift of imparting understanding of political consciousness is a salve for the sores of our age. you’re telling me that Bibi “stochastically” assassinated his political rival, and that we've had effectively a racist warlord running the remains of a labor-built democratic state ever since? yeah seems pretty obvious in retrospect that Barack Obama was not in a position to call Bibi's bluff.
if you're looking for suggestions, are you familiar with a 📙 book of history called This Vast Southern Empire? I'm getting the sense that if you keep peeling back the ruins of the Likud onion, we'll find ourselves in 1864, with the then-Republican primary challenger Frémont seeing that if he continues to push a platform of racial equality and post-gentry society, under first-past-the-post electoral politics, that the plurality would favor tolerating slavery and race fantasy. we need to face the music at home, come to understand the impossible choices we’ve faced before, and see what is possible for us now
I think an article forecasting the gubernatorial races in 2024 would be interesting