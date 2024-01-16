Friends,

Happy Iowa caucus night! The results are almost entirely in, and they’re about what everyone expected, although Ron DeSanctus did a tad better than some of the more dire late predictions. In more important news, I went on Chapo for the third time earlier today. You can listen to the full episode by clicking the link embedded here. Since it’s a Tuesday episode, it’s free for all to listen to. You don’t need to be subscribed to Chapo to hear it, even though I’d bet most of you are already.

You have to listen to the end of my latest Chapo episode to hear the big announcement I alluded to in the title, so I decided I would also announce it here. Since the summer, Felix and I (along with my good friend Spencer) have been working on a six-part miniseries on the history of the radical right in general and modern right-wing media specifically. The series, tentatively titled “Seeking a Fren for the End of the World,” will cover decades of history, from the rise of the religious right in the 1970s, to their struggles in the 80s and 90s, their apotheosis under so-called “President” Bush, and their merging with new media under Obama and Trump, all culminating in the disaster of the 2022 midterms. We will track how the GOP transformed from the party of James Baker to the party of Blake Masters to tell one fundamental story: how the 2022 midterms and Steven Crowder’s relationship with his wife come from the same thing.

So far, we have the whole series outlined and have just begun the scriptwriting process, which we expect to be done by late February or early March. The series should release soon after that. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve done so far and can’t wait to get the finished product out there. I’ll make sure to keep you guys in the loop as we go through the final stretch of production and will do my best to answer any questions you all may have in the comments.