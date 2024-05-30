Hi everyone! While I’m in the process of writing a big article this week (which I hope to get out sometime today), I thought I’d post a link to my most recent podcast episode: an interview with Mike Prysner of The Empire Files and Julian Feeld of QAnon Anonymous on the former’s show about Tulsi Gabbard’s latest book and her bid to be selected as Trump’s running mate. You can listen to it in full at the links here:

Spotify:

Apple Podcasts:

Soundcloud:

And podbean. I had a lot of fun on this one, so make sure to give it a listen when you have time. In the meantime, be on the lookout for some more subscribers-only content on this site over the next few days, along with some announcements of some big new endeavors I plan to start this summer.

As always,

Ettingermentum