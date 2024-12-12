Hi everyone! As longtime readers of the newsletter may know, Spencer (my copyeditor) and I spent more than a year working with Felix Bielderman of Chapo Trap House on a mini-series about the history of the modern American right. With a specific focus on right-wing media, we sought to track the evolution of the conservative movement from the dominant force in American culture to, as Chris put it, “a group of bowtied cosplayers and rapist streamers yelling about Litterboxes.” I’m proud to say that part one, which goes over the careers of Paul Weyrich, Pat Buchanan, and James Dobson, is out now. The following five episodes and an epilogue will be released weekly each Wednesday. Let me know what you think, and be sure to subscribe to Chapo if you somehow haven’t already. Those interested in the list of sources we used for the series can find it at chapotraphouse.com/seeking

Listen to episode one here.