The writing had been on the wall for quite some time.

For well over a year, one of the defining stories in American politics has been the very new and very real anger that once-loyal Democratic voters held towards their leaders. The conditions have been ripe for a full-on revolt since the 2024 election was called last November, and that is indeed what has happened this primary season. Just over the course of one week in two states, more incumbent Democrats lost to insurgent primary challengers (three) than all of the incumbent Republicans who lost to Tea Party challengers in all 50 states in 2010 (two). Open races have leaned even more strongly towards insurgent and insurgency-coded candidates, even in cases where they have faced highly credible opposition. Things have gotten so bad that it’s now conventional wisdom that the party’s two Congressional leaders wouldn’t be able to win a primary in their home city of New York if an election were held today.

Again, none of this is necessarily breaking news. What has subverted even these expectations has been the precise nature of the revolt against the establishment. Ever since the sheer depth of the Democratic base’s mutinous feelings became clear, we were assured that the new split within the party was one of posture, not ideology. Liberal voters were simply sifting between “fighters” and “folders,” it was said. All they wanted was someone who could be trusted to consistently oppose Trump, whether they be a socialist or a centrist or anything in between.

But ever since the primaries actually began, all of the big upheavals within the party have been underlined by one three-letter acronym: DSA. This one, small, impossibly fractured organization consisting of only 0.03% of the American population has stamped its name all over the ongoing revolt against the Democratic establishment, from coast to coast and at all levels of government. At the municipal level, candidates affiliated with the organization have already won mayoral elections in the 1st, 18th, and 22nd largest cities in the country. At the Congressional level, its candidates have beaten three of the four incumbents who have lost their primary this year, with the sole exception (Brad Lander) being a former DSAer and close ally of DSA Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In every single case in every single race, the organization accomplished something far grander than even its greatest achievements during Trump 1.0 and the Biden years. None of these wins were fly-by-night, low-turnout upsets by generational talents against weak targets off of the backs of Twitter-obsessed transplants straight from Girls. They were hard-fought victories against local institutions, built off of wide-ranging coalitions that extended far beyond the usual hard-left white transplant base.

They were, in short, the real deal.

Over the past few weeks, you’ve likely read your fair share of panicked, self-soothing takes about what all of this means. You’ve heard well-established pundits and observers that never saw any of this coming reassure you that it’s no big deal, that it’s just all luck, and that the real window into the soul of the Democratic voter still lies somewhere down the hall in Lis Smith’s office. I’m here to give you a different perspective—one that is fully aware of just how exceptional this all is and isn’t trying to hide from what it means. What is it about DSA that has made them so uniquely suited to fill this void in party politics? Why have the party’s supposedly oh-so-sophisticated liberal and progressive “fighters” completely and utterly failed to gain traction? How far can this go, and is there anything that the powers-that-be can do to stop it?

Simply put: why DSA?