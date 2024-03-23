For the past year, I have been unsparing in my criticism of the Biden campaign and unwavering in my belief that the president is a terrible candidate for this year’s election. While Biden might have been a good fit for the times four years ago, he is unequivocally not one now. His flaws as a candidate are putting what would otherwise be an easy victory for his party at risk. All of this is true and should be reckoned with. It also doesn’t mean that he’s doomed, or even on track to lose at all.

So, for as much attention as I’ve given to the Biden campaign’s flaws, I think it’s only fair that I give some time to the other side of the story: how, and why, they might end up winning regardless, and how their opponents are also bungling what should be an easy victory. Here’s the case that the president’s supporters have so far been unable to make convincingly.