What will happen to Gaza? Since October 7th, I’ve written about Israel and its ongoing occupation of Palestine on two separate occasions. Each time, the beleaguered strip, under an indirect occupation since Ariel Sharon’s 2005 withdrawal from the territory, was impossible to factor into my previous analysis. Its long-term status is still far from settled. Rather than make any assumptions as to what Israel planned to do with the territory following its nigh-guaranteed upcoming invasion, I chose to wait for signs from Israeli leaders as for its future plans. I watched as the Israeli War Cabinet was officially sworn in. All they spoke of was defeating Hamas, but nothing of what could come after. After that, I followed the forced evacuation of over a million people with only a 24-hour notice. Still, no mention of what Israel plans to do with the territory they are set to invade. Following that, I saw the President of the United States himself visit the country on a trip that was reported to be aimed at pressing Netanyahu to articulate a long-term plan. Once again, nothing.

This seems impossible for a country as powerful as Israel. It appears especially confusing if you look at the current conflict as resulting from an unexpected terror attack—shouldn’t their top priority be stopping attacks from happening in the future? It might even be tempting to believe that Israel and its allies are exercising a kind of strategic ambiguity. This is, after all, a powerful country, with experienced leadership, that is about to undertake one of the most consequential military operations in the recent history of the Middle East. They’ve fought in countless wars, most in living memory. There’s no way they just don’t have a plan.

But they don’t. If reporting is any indication, the Israeli government isn’t keeping some long-term plan secret. They just don’t have one. Despite pressure from political figures at home and allies abroad, everything indicates that the Israeli government truly has no idea for a path forward after they are done fighting Hamas. They see the application of military force as their sole priority, more important than the lives of civilians or even the lives of their own hostages. With a full-on ground invasion set to occur at any moment, the country looks primed to plunge head-on into the abyss without an exit strategy or even a plan to find one.

This is hard to believe. It also makes complete sense if you understand Israel’s occupation of Palestine for what it is: an imperialist project. Military humiliations of the scale that Hamas inflicted on Israel early this month have time and time again led occupying powers to act impossibly recklessly without ever learning from it. To see what this has looked like in the past, and the catastrophes it has led to, it is once again best to turn to the American War in Vietnam.

When discussing the importance of the Tet Offensive, most commentators focus on the effect it had on American domestic politics. I have, too. There’s a good reason for it. What made the offensive so impactful wasn’t what it accomplished militarily. As I laid out in my article last week, the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam (NLF) had a series of sweeping objectives it hoped to accomplish with the offensive that didn’t come to pass. It was a bitter defeat from their perspective, but that also proved to matter very little. The offensive was still massively important because it changed the American conception of the war, which changed their approach in the war, which changed the nature of the war, which ultimately led to the reunification of the country in 1975.

The totality of the events that occurred as a result of the offensive has come to obscure the event itself. This is well represented in the lack of an existing consensus on who actually won the battle at all. Some look at the long-term consequences and call it a total American defeat. Others look at the battlefield actions and call it a decisive American victory, proof that the country “won the battle, but lost the war.” I’m not here to litigate this debate. What’s far more important for us than if U.S. and South Vietnamese troops won or lost the battle is how they acted during it, and how their actions were received afterwards.