Do you remember anything from the victory rally that Donald Trump held on January 19th, 2025, in Washington, D.C.?

You shouldn’t. While it can sometimes be worth it to listen to remarks from the president (or the president-elect, in this case), this wasn’t one of those moments. Coming just one day before he was officially sworn in as the nation’s 47th chief executive, the rally was nothing more than a well-practiced exercise in gloating. It brought no new announcements for his imminently-arriving administration. When Trump himself spoke, he often returned to the same exact lines he used on the 2024 campaign trail, Hannibal Lecter and all. Even for the Trump superfans in the audience, it offered nothing new.

It has also had the largest political impact of any Trump rally since the one where he was shot and nearly killed. This is all because of four quick sentences from the man himself:

“[Elon Musk] journeyed to Pennsylvania where he spent like a month and a half campaigning for me in Pennsylvania, and he's a popular guy, and he was very effective. And he knows those computers better than anybody, all those computers, those vote counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania like, in a landslide, so it was pretty good, it was pretty good. So, thank you to Elon.”

For a kind of liberal out there in this country, this clip hit them like a lightning bolt. Some of them saw it as long-awaited proof that Trump wouldn’t be sworn in the next day; that Joe Biden, the military, or some other force out there was lying in wait to make things right at the 11th hour. Others weren’t willing to go that far, if only because they simply weren’t willing to hope. But no matter how they thought things would turn out, they all agreed on one set of principles. The first was that there was something simply wrong with the 2024 election, in one way or another. The second was that this definitively proved it.

The third was that Kamala Harris was the rightful President of the United States.

These people hadn’t been led to this belief by any elected Democratic officials at any level. To this day, not even the most hardline liberal journalists in the country have seconded their claims. They have received no attention in the post-election discussions over the future of the Democratic Party, all of which have centered around how the party should respond to a loss that that all commentators see as unquestionably legitimate. But they are here nonetheless, organizing in the tens of thousands and possessing a massive reach that grows larger by the day. And although they may be something of an extreme example, these deniers represent one of the most important—and so far overlooked—political developments of the second Trump era.

Since the 2024 election, the libs have gone insane. In all of the post-election coverage of the fierce liberal debates over the correct interpretation of Trump’s victory, the media has neglected a far different, and increasingly numerous, kind of Democrat. They are the people who don’t accept the election results at all. If they do, they steadfastly refuse to learn any lessons from them. Together, they are united in a line of thought that hardly any serious thinkers have embraced: that Trump and Trumpism are both flukes that will only be defeated when liberals assert themselves harder. As of now, they have no representatives or champions outside of the most cynical grifters and hackish politicians in the country.

And if recent history is any indication, they will decide the political future of the United States.

For the past half-year, I have immersed myself in these communities. At the cost of ruining my entire TikTok “For You” page, I have managed to map out their ecosystems and what they think. To save you from having to do the same, this article will serve as the first-ever full accounting of these budding movements and communities. Who are they? What do they believe? How have they interpreted the politics of the day ever since Joe Biden and Mark Milley failed to stop a Russian asset from ascending to the presidency? Some of these tendencies are more benign, yet profoundly depressing. Others are little more than the ramblings of the unhinged, yet stand as surprisingly positive signs for the future. Here, we will go over them all, starting at first with the least conspiratorial subtypes and then getting to the groups who could give QAnon a run for their money.

Group #1: Sexually Obsessed Kamala Harris Megafans