(Credit for the voiceover for this article goes to the great Samuel Lipson)

The American left is on the march. In the year since Zohran Mamdani’s upset victory in the 2025 New York City Democratic mayoral primary, the faction has fully risen from the dead to take command of the country’s highly fluid political scene. Its rhetoric is now imitated by everyone from McKinsey liberals to far-right healthcare billionaires. Its candidates are winning in places where their forebearers never even thought of contesting, from the backforests of Maine to the Central Valley of California. It has won over the hearts of the broad anti-Trump resistance, earned the begrudging respect of those who had made careers out of doubting it, and humiliated every pundit who claimed that the future of politics belonged to the hard-right. As the 2028 election approaches, it and it alone carries that desperately coveted banner of capital-C Change that has followed the winner of almost every presidential election this century.

It also faces major leadership questions. With precious little time remaining until the official start of primary season, the faction’s 2028 ambitions still completely revolve around Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the internationally famous backbencher congresswoman who is only just barely old enough to run for the White House at all. She raises more money than any other left-wing 2028 hopeful, commands more attention than any other left-wing 2028 hopeful, and is the sole member of her peer group to register in the early polling to any degree whatsoever. Across the board, she is the sole member of her wing who can hope to start off the primary with the kind of pre-built infrastructure, relationships, and name recognition that has historically been mandatory to seriously contend for a presidential nomination.

She also very well might not run at all.

While AOC is arguably in the strongest early position that any socialist seeking the White House has ever enjoyed in American history, she has made precious few decisions indicating that she actually plans to take the plunge. She has made practically no appearances on both legacy and new media outlets since Trump’s inauguration. Her political approach has been incredibly conservative, one fitting far more with someone seeking to go along and get along in Washington as opposed to someone planning to wage a full-on insurgency against it. It’s immensely frustrating, and it’s also hard to argue with the logic behind it. For AOC, the risks of a failed presidential run are massive—possibly even career-ending—while simply declining on a run almost certainly earns her a lifetime spot in the Senate. With decades upon decades of time left for her at the top of the political world, the best political decision for her personally would be to simply keep her powder dry and keep building up her record.

In this light, it is only prudent to take a look at what options might be available in the event that the gravitational center of the left-wing political universe suddenly disappears. This tier list will do exactly that, reviewing all of the major figures with a chance to take up AOC’s lane and ranking them based on how strong they might be relative to her. In this, they will be evaluated along three distinct lines:

Ideology . The stronger your policies and the more trustworthy you are, the better. Most potential AOC replacements fall far short of her in this category, but some of the most interesting actually outdo her in it.

General Election Electability . According to current polling and the most recent election results, AOC is a replacement-level Democrat whose greatest upside rests in the possibility that she could reshape national turnout dynamics. Her best replacements either match or exceed her readings on traditional metrics while still holding the promise of achieving a Mamdani-esque transformation of the electorate.

Primary Election Electability. Neither of the above two metrics matter if the candidate in question can’t get off the ground in the primary. Some of the most mercenary options specialize in this, but it’s by far the biggest hurdle for most of the candidates.

It’s no easy task to replace a once-in-a-generation political celebrity. Very few of the non-AOC left-wing hopefuls succeed at measuring up to her in even just one of these categories, to say nothing of all three. But in their midst stands one possible saving grace—someone hiding in plain sight with such massive political potential that they may very well outdo AOC herself in every category across the board.

As for who that is: read on.

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