To win the future, Republicans will only have to get lucky once. Democrats have to get lucky every time.

This, in essence, is the primary challenge facing the Democratic Party this decade. In the past, long-term control over the federal government was seen as a rare luxury. Turnover between the parties was expected, with few long-term plans on either side of the aisle being completely upended by just one bad election. Now, at least for those to the left-of-center, it will be a necessity for any possibility of meaningful change. Just the state of the Supreme Court alone has made sure of this. If Democrats are ever going to control the government anytime soon, they will need to be no less than perfect.

But the power to determine this will not be held by the party as a whole. Instead, it will rest on the shoulders of the men and women they choose to nominate for President. With elections at every level determined almost entirely by the results at the top of the ticket, the person given that slot becomes more important than ever. It isn’t the kind of position that should be handed out lightly on the basis of seniority or any other superficial consideration. It should only go to the best of the best—capable of winning big, able to represent something that could actually inspire people, and holding a record that is, at the very least, not to the right of the party as a whole.

Who fits this bill? Who doesn’t? Who falls somewhere in between? All of those questions will be answered here, at least as it stands for the mainstream of the party.

F Tier

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (D-IN)

“Buh? When/where have you ever heard me oppose Medicare for All?” - Pete Buttigieg

At the very bottom of this list, we have one of the most polarizing figures in the Democratic Party today, at least on the internet. Essentially, there are two stances you can take towards the former South Bend mayor. On one side, there are those who are absolutely enamored with him as a once-in-a-generation transformative figure.

These people have been conned.

On the other side, there are people who see him as a laughably unqualified, insincere, and overambitious hack who has earned no right to be anywhere near a position of power.

These people are correct.

That this man—who lost in a blowout the single time he has run in a statewide election—is completely unqualified for the responsibilities of leading a national ticket, much less the presidency itself, is such an obvious fact that even stating it feels redundant. I will, nevertheless, go through it in detail. Pete Buttigieg doesn’t represent the absolute worst things about politics today, but he comes pretty close. He is a desperately ambitious and completely unprincipled egomaniac who, rather than doing anything useful, has fashioned his entire life around appealing to the most gullible voters in the most blatant way possible. The fact that he ran for President of the United States after two terms as the mayor of a college town was a complete farce. That he received the support he did was an even bigger one. That he was given something as important of a cabinet position as a reward for this was a disgrace. And in that position, he has, predictably, done a terrible job.

And after all of this, he doesn’t even have the decency to poll well. Usually, the tradeoff involved with amoral strivers like Buttigieg is that they’re good at winning elections, but he can’t even do that. He was one of few candidates in the runup to the 2020 election who could not manage to consistently lead against Trump in head-to-head polls. If he had somehow managed to get nominated then, he would have lost badly, and there’s no reason to think that things might be any different in 2024, 2028, and beyond—especially now that he’s associated with a chronically unpopular administration. And even if he somehow managed to overcome his repulsively insincere personality and make it to the White House, he would be a terrible President. There are absolutely no positives, or even potential positives, to a Buttigieg nomination. God help us if it somehow ends up happening.