You all heard the news. Let’s get this show on the road.

F Tier

N/A

I’ll get all of the usual caveats out of the way here. As of now, just one day after Joe Biden has officially withdrawn from the 2024 presidential election (!), we know very little about how Kamala Harris may campaign. We know with near-certainty that she will be the nominee in his stead, and we know roughly where she stands against Trump right now (just slightly better than Biden). Her actual approach for this election, however, will be unknown until she finally starts campaigning on her own. With that in mind, I cannot say with complete certainty that there are no truly terrible politicians that she will consider for VP. It’s entirely possible that she could look towards Eric Adams to create a dual-cop ticket, or towards Ritchie Torres for those who think that her boss wasn’t pro-Israel enough. We just don’t know. So, if any of these sorts of figures end up receiving real attention, I will make sure to include them here.

Still, I will give Kamala credit for this: none of these names on her reported shortlists are F-tier level bad. Some are definitely better than others, and some do better jobs filling different roles, but none of them are so bad that they’d singlehandedly tank her chances. That does not mean, however, that there are not some who would be undeniably disappointing. With that in mind, let’s start off with the biggest risk we have for a missed opportunity.

D Tier

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (D-MI)