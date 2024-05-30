Something happened.

After all of Trump’s seemingly serious indictments were stalled and delayed past election day, the only legal problem that still stood in his way before the election was the one most people forgot about. The weird pornstar one. The fuckass non-federal case that revolved around the long-forgotten Stormy Daniels scandal. The trial that rested on a legal theory so novel that even the most liberal commentators couldn’t feign their skepticism of it. When it was first unsealed, many assumed that even the prosecutors themselves didn’t take it seriously and were only filing it just to make it so the Biden Department of Justice wouldn’t be doing it first. It was, more or less, a joke.

But when those cases were frozen, this one remained. Waiting. Watching. Lurking in the background, still on schedule to occur. Even as liberals despaired that Trump’s more wide-reaching federal charges had been batted away, it was there. Today, it delivered. As a result of Alvin Bragg choosing to go forward with a case that his predecessor thought was too weak to be worth arguing in court, a nuke has been detonated in the heart of the 2024 election. Former President Donald J. Trump, our former President, is now a convicted felon.

Where does the race go from here? Will they actually #LockHimUp? Is it still even possible for Biden to blow this? You all undoubtedly have a lot of questions, and I’ll do my best to answer them here.

Will Trump be able to vote for himself?