What is the Best Supreme Court Decision Ever Made?
Part 2 of the SCOTUS Case Tier List, in which we look at the ones that didn’t piss me off to write about.
Hello again! It’s the newsletter’s resident disembodied voice, Samuel Lipson, here to cover the better half of my tier list. In case you don’t have the time to read or listen to the previous article, the bottom dregs turned out as follows:
Hell Tier:
Korematsu v. United States
Gregg v. Georgia
Bush v. Gore
Trump v. United States (2024)
F Tier:
Citizens United v. Federal Electoral Commission
Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
Shelby County v. Holder
D Tier:
Berghuis v. Thompkins
Terry v. Ohio
Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis
To get a full breakdown of these ratings or to get a brief on the list’s ground rules, check out the full piece here, and don’t forget that I’d always love to hear about additional cases you want me to cover:
Now, in the interest of legally protecting myself and my publisher once more: I am not a lawyer, and my opinions should not be interpreted as legal advice or anything remotely approaching it. Good? Let’s get started with a case none of you should be strangers to.
C Tier:
Roe v. Wade:
