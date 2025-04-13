Hello again! It’s the newsletter’s resident disembodied voice, Samuel Lipson, here to cover the better half of my tier list. In case you don’t have the time to read or listen to the previous article, the bottom dregs turned out as follows:

Hell Tier:

Korematsu v. United States

Gregg v. Georgia

Bush v. Gore

Trump v. United States (2024)

F Tier:

Citizens United v. Federal Electoral Commission

Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

Shelby County v. Holder

D Tier:

Berghuis v. Thompkins

Terry v. Ohio

Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis

To get a full breakdown of these ratings or to get a brief on the list’s ground rules, check out the full piece here, and don’t forget that I’d always love to hear about additional cases you want me to cover:

Now, in the interest of legally protecting myself and my publisher once more: I am not a lawyer, and my opinions should not be interpreted as legal advice or anything remotely approaching it. Good? Let’s get started with a case none of you should be strangers to.

C Tier:

Roe v. Wade: