Why Democrats Are Losing my Generation (Link)
A link to a my piece in The Nation about Democrats and Gen Z.
Hi all! Earlier today, The Nation published another guest article from me, this time about the history of the youth vote and why Democrats lost so much ground with people my age. It touches on a lot of things I’ve written about for this newsletter since the election, but also some new research that other writers haven’t brought up before. Here’s a link to the piece, and stay on the lookout for the start of a big, long-anticipated project on this newsletter later this week.
Always thankful,
Ettingermentum
I was knocked for six by the revelation that you're younger than 9/11. Who knew our boy was so *smol* lmao. I feel ancient being born in the previous century now 🤣
More substantively, the truth is setting us free once again. I was swept up in the anxiety that our generation had swung permanently to the right, so this story of what's actually up with us and how it's all fixable was tremendously encouraging.
Do you know what the youth vote was like downballot? You talked about Dems taking statewide office in states Trump won, and downballot Dems outperforming Harris. Could that be the youth vote?