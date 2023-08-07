Ettingermentum Newsletter
Ettingermentum Podcast
A podcast on politics and history from the guy who got 2022 right.
Ettingermentum Podcast, Episode 2: The Noah Kulwin Interview
Listen now (54 mins) | Talking to the Blowback co-host about Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the Cold War, and the transformation of the Era of…
Aug 7
ettingermentum
and
Noah Kulwin
Ettingermentum Podcast, Episode 1: The Tex Interview
Listen now (55 mins) | A conversation with one of Twitter's most fascinating personalities about the antebellum period of American history.
Jul 29
ettingermentum
and
tex
The Electoral History of Transphobia, Narrated by Noah Kulwin
Listen now (67 mins) | The official, Blowback-quality audio recording of the article cited in The New York Times, The American Prospect, and The Nation.
Jun 2
ettingermentum
and
Noah Kulwin
