Before I get to the big news, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on things. As of today, March 13, 2026, I have been writing this newsletter for three years and four months. Quite a lot of things have changed for me since then. In the period between the first time I published an article to today, I became old enough to drink, got my undergraduate degree, got my masters degree, moved to a new city and proposed to my wonderful fiancée. And throughout all of this, I have only ever written about my personal life very sparingly. This has been a very delibarate choice, and it has been one that I have made from a place of principle. As I saw it all the way back in 2022 and still see it today, there are far too many aspiring writers from my generation who see political commentary as a mere stepping stone for their true dream life as an influencer. They center themselves and their own lives at the heart of their content, and it sucks. I chose to do the exact opposite, and I’d like to think that it has worked out.

Just under a month ago, however, I broke a little bit from this rule. In the middle of my analysis of Rep. Ro Khanna’s 2028 chances, I offhandedly mentioned that I was an expecting father to explain why how I had come to see the trends I had seen on mom TikTok. Given that this was the first time I had mentioned this, it would have been entirely reasonable to assume that this meant that my fiancée and I had just learned the news that we were expecting and that our baby was due sometime this summer, if not later.

That wasn’t exactly the case.

Us too girl

To make a very long story short: I’m a father! Our baby boy was born happy and healthy earlier this week, and we’ve been spending the past few days getting in the routine for caring for him while settling him in to his new home. As for what this will mean for this newsletter going forward: hopefully not all that much! While this week’s article will obviously face a delay given the whole thing with the birth and all, I’m lucky to have a robust support system and (so far) very calm baby that should allow me to get back to my regular schedule in the near future. If nothing else, I’ll definitely be taking the advice from my own father to put out a few quick lists of old articles that are particularly timely. Depending on things go, you could even see me start doing some regular podcast episodes. Still, there’s certianly no shortage of topics to discuss as things stand, so you might see a few new articles in your inbox sometime soon.

For now, though, I only have one thing left to say: thank you. Yes, you, the person reading this article right now. I hold and will always hold eternal gratitude towards every single person who has made this newsletter possible, whether you’re free, paid, or just a lurker. None of this would have been possible without your support, and I’ll work for as long as I can to make sure that I live up to the trust you’ve all placed in me. I could never, ever ask for a greater group of supporters, fans, and friends. If all of this is only the start, I’m very excited for what the future has in store.

Forever thankful,

Ettingermentum I, father of Ettingermentum II