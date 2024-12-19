If there was one thing that both Donald Trump’s supporters and opponents agreed on during the 2024 election, it was that he represented profound change. Were he to be elected, it was said, his second term would bring far more than just the usual changes in personnel and policy that come when a new party ascends to power. Instead, his new administration would represent a fundamental break from decades of bipartisan D.C. consensus, from personnel to policy. Nowhere was this said to be the case more than the world of foreign affairs, where a new Trump administration would be set to have the most control. If he returned to the White House, everyone agreed, America’s role in the world would be forever changed, whether for good or for ill.

This narrative has stuck since last month’s election and Trump’s subsequent selection of his new cabinet. Over the course of this process, both sides have fallen into a familiar pattern of either condemning or celebrating the president-elect for establishing the neo-isolationist foreign policy that he has spent the last decade campaigning on. On the Democratic side, kooky nominees have been lavished with attention while opposition leaders have leaned into old narratives about Trump being weak overseas. Meanwhile, those in Trump’s corner have celebrated these same kooks as proof that their leader is finally, truly committed to the anti-interventionist stance that he never seemed to get around to during his first term.

This narrative has proved quite convenient for both sides for quite a long time. It is also completely wrong. Although it’s not what either hawkish liberals or self-described populists want to hear, nearly everything about Trump’s foreign policy team represents continuity with the hawkish foreign policy consensus. Far more than the final victory of Robert Taft and Pat Buchanan, his administration is most accurately understood as a new George W. Bush White House with an even stronger preference for ass-kissers. Here is an overview of Trump’s foreign policy team that partisans on both sides want you to hear: one that pulls back the mask of its public-facing anti-interventionist rhetoric and shows its true roots in bloodthirsty, destructive warmongering.

Trump’s Farm Team (or Lack Thereof)

For modern incoming administrations, it has never been strictly necessary to go through each and every appointment to get the gist of their governing approach. This is because the basic structures of modern presidential administrations are assembled years in advance by D.C. consulting groups and think tanks. Once a new party comes into power, these groups monopolize major appointments and positions, putting new administrations on set paths that they rarely ever break from.

Past examples of interest group dominance abound. The Reagan administration was dominated by members of the Committee on Present Danger, a hawkish foreign policy interest group that the 40th president himself was a member of. Twenty years later, George W. Bush’s administration’s top foreign policy posts were filled by members and associates of the neoconservative Project for a New American Century, whose hawkish approach proved to be far more indicative of his ultimate policies than Shrub’s semi-dovish campaign trail rhetoric. Obama’s White House was filled with members of the hawkish Center for a New American Security. Joe Biden’s was dominated by WestExec, a consulting firm formed by hawkish Obama administration alumni that was structured as a White House-in-waiting. From Antony Blinken to Avril Haines to even Jen Psaki, it’s more challenging to find WestExec employees who didn’t go on to serve in the White House than those who did.

So, what’s the equivalent of WestExec for Trump’s second term?