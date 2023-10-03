Oct 3 • 42M

Ettingermentum Podcast, Episode 3: The 2023 Virginia State Leg. Races ft. Chaz Nuttycombe

Going over one of the most important elections of the year with a top state legislative expert

3
Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

ettingermentum
Chaz Nuttycombe
Writes CNalysis Newsletter Subscribe
A podcast on politics and history from the guy who got 2022 right.
Episode details
3 comments

Brief disclaimer: this episode was recorded last week before the poll of the Susanna Gibson race was leaked, which led Chaz to change his rating in that race to slightly favor the Republican more.

You can follow Chaz on Twitter here,

Look at his maps and predictions here,

And subscribe to Cnanalysis Newsletter here:

CNalysis Newsletter

Datasets, models, predictions, and articles on state legislative elections across the country are at your fingertips.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to

Ettingermentum Newsletter
to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.