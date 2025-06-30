Hello everyone! In my surprise return to podcasting, I am joined with my friend Lakshya Jain of Split Ticket to discuss the unexpected results in New York City. We go over what Zohran Mamdani did, what made it so unprecedented, and what it means for the eternal debate between the left (as represented by me) and the center (as represented by him).
Zohran Mamdani and the Decline of the Democratic Establishment (Ft. Lakshya Jain)
Returning to podcasting with a guest appearance with the co-founder of Split Ticket.
Jun 30, 2025
Ettingermentum Podcast
