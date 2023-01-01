Prior entries:

Part I: The modern political history of Georgia and Abrams’ 2018 run

It would have been one thing if Abrams kept on telling Democrats what they wanted to hear purely to raise money. Georgia Democrats had been undeniably neglected by the national party for no good reason for quite a while, and nothing can help heal those wounds like a prodigious fundraiser. The real problem started when Abrams committed the worst sin a politician can do: she started to believe her own hype. Feel-good promises to out-of-state donors became a campaign strategy, as Abrams explicitly neglected appeals to suburbanites who disapproved of Trump just because they were “habitual voters.” These voters were not necessary in her New Georgia, it seemed, so her campaign put its resources behind activating low-propensity voters who “haven’t been engaged before.”

Quite the noble strategy. Also possibly the least successful one ever attempted by a major party candidate in a competitive race in the modern era. The results speak for themselves. With all the votes counted, Democrats won the national vote in U.S. House elections by 8.6%, meaning that the national partisan environment in 2018 was roughly D+9. This was a huge advantage for every Democrat running everywhere in the country. It would have been enough for Barnes and Carter to both win by large margins, and even enough for Hillary to pull ahead in 2016.

But it wasn’t enough for Abrams.

Where the average Democrat in 2018 did better than Clinton in 2016 by about 7 points, Abrams only improved on her margin by just 3.5 points. It was a striking and very meaningful underperformance, and not one that can be easily explained away by attempted voter suppression. Georgia had and still has some of the strictest voting laws in the country: this is undeniably true. It’s also true that the laws in Texas were possibly even more restrictive than Georgia’s. That didn’t stop several statewide Democratic candidates in Texas from matching, and even outperforming, nationwide swings to the left.

Even one of the more credible specific claims of voter suppression in Georgia—that Kemp “cancelled” the registrations of 53,000 voters—isn’t entirely true. These registrations weren’t removed from the rolls, as Abrams and her allies have implied, but put on hold, meaning that it still would have been entirely possible for those voters to still vote in the 2018 election. According to Charles S. Bullock, chair of political science at the University of Georgia, all that would have been required for those voters to cast a ballot would have been to show up with a photo ID at the polling station. An unnecessary hurdle? Yes. A credible explanation for Abrams’ first-round loss and massive underperformance relative to all other Democrats? Not really.

So, looking at the results themselves, where did it go wrong for Abrams? Practically everywhere. Black turnout had increased compared to 2016—as should be expected in a midterm where Democrats were more energized than Republicans—but the potential gains from that were muted by her performance among Black voters themselves being relatively weak overall. Georgia Democrats also had some of their all-time worst showings in white rural areas, even poorer than Hillary Clinton’s 2016 numbers that are still seen as the absolute floor.

The one place where Abrams managed to make notable gains was in the Atlanta suburbs. Higher numbers there, as well as some of the state’s urban areas, are why she came closer to winning the state than Clinton did. But even those swings paled in comparison to what was occurring in similar areas across the country. All in all, she lost by roughly 50,000 votes: painfully close to taking Kemp to a runoff election under Georgia’s arcane election laws, but a loss at the end of the day. In the process, she ended up losing two Black Belt counties won by Hillary Clinton in 2016. Hardly a promising first try for a strategy that was supposed to define the future of politics itself

The 2018 gubernatorial results in Georgia. Counties won by Clinton and lost by Abrams include Washington and Burke in the state’s Black Belt. None of Georgia’s 159 counties would flip from red to blue from 2016. Credit: The New York Times.

A precinct-level map comparing the results from the 2016 Presidential election in Georgia to the 2018 gubernatorial election. Blue precincts are where Abrams did better than Clinton. Red precincts are where Clinton did better than Abrams. Credit: georgiavotesvisual.com

But, despite everything, the election cycle was not yet over for Georgia Democrats. That was because one person, on the same ballot as Abrams, managed to overperform her showing and force his race into a runoff. One person managed to overcome her negative force on the Democratic ticket and finish with a result at least somewhat resembling what a competent Democrat should have managed in Georgia in 2018.

That person was former Representative John Barrow, the bane of the Georgia GOP, the last standing Southern Democrat, the man who faced two separate gerrymanders designed to end his career and beat both of them. In 2018, he ran a low-profile race for Secretary of State that, like all of the other races in Georgia, was largely defined by the contest at the top of the ticket. But Barrow held just enough residual appeal in his former district to outperform Abrams and force his race into a runoff.

This was a pivotal moment for Abrams. Georgia would not have another gubernatorial election for four years, and since she had already decided privately to never run for Senate, the few weeks immediately after the election were the best chance she was going to have to get attention for quite a while. Especially so since the race had yet to be officially called. But the more attention she received, the less attention Barrow’s race would receive. According to both history and her own theory of politics, this would be fatal for his chances, so Barrow’s race should ideally receive as much attention as possible if he was to win. Georgia, or her career. Which would Abrams choose?