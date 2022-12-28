On May 14, 2020, the Washington Post published an article on a politician. By itself, this statement is hardly extraordinary. National media outlets, especially those in Washington, D.C., write about politicians all the time. It might be their favorite thing to do in the world. And when they write these articles, they have a focus: a story they are trying to tell. Such stories are usually things like a politician’s stances, or their strategies, or even their scandals. But this article was somewhat different. It was, from the start, about power. And just in case this point couldn’t be made clear with words, they chose to take a photo of their subject meant to demonstrate their sheer power.

This politician—shot as a silhouette, on a smoky background, wearing a resplendent white cape—was Georgia’s own Stacey Abrams. And in this long, exclusive article and interview, the Washington Post did not dare say even single a critical word about her. It opened by comparing her political magnetism to Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; it closed by comparing her to temperament and experience to Robert Kennedy. It gushed over her backstory, writing her as the heir to the Civil Rights Movement itself. It made the case as to why she should be the Vice Presidential nominee of the Democratic Party in 2020. And presenting it all to the Washington Post’s readers was a title: “The Power of Stacey Abrams.”

It could be easy to forget when reading this piece that Stacey Abrams had never won a statewide election in her life.

Another photo of Abrams taken for the Washington Post article.

By itself, this is just a single bizarre, hagiographic article. But it is also a perfect representation of her career. No person in the history of American politics has earned so much from losing as Stacey Yvonne Abrams. Where other politicians would have seen the end of their careers, Abrams has managed to leverage constant losses, setbacks, scandals and underperformances into status as a national celebrity. By telling liberals exactly what they wanted to hear, and being exactly what they wanted to see, she reached a status of near-sainthood among in-state and out-of-state Democratic voters and elites that has withstood practically everything. She is both the harbinger and architect of the future of politics. She is an unstoppable juggernaut and a martyr betrayed. She is a myth.

But beyond Abrams the myth has always been Abrams the politician: the candidate on the ballot and the de-facto party leader, tasked with leading tickets, appealing to voters, and executing a game plan that would ultimately lead to Georgia Democrats taking political control. This side of Abrams has never been reviewed in a meaningful way. She is always covered on her own terms. Her strategies, despite being remarkably simplistic, are never critically examined. Her appeal is assumed, rather than examined. When the state party loses, the loss is dismissed or just outright ignored. When it wins, she is always the first to receive credit, even if the success had nothing to do with her.

This is malpractice. The State of Georgia is not a fantasyland. It is not a testing ground where any exciting figure should be provided with a blank check to peruse a strategy if it is inspiring and heartwarming enough. It is a state of 11 million people, with elections that have meaningful, deadly consequences. If a politician fails here, repeatedly, in environments where success is entirely possible, they should not be coddled, or made into poignant symbols, or provided with endless excuses for every mistake. They should be examined ruthlessly.

This is such an examination of Stacey Abrams: the history of her career from her rise to prominence in the mid-2010s to her landslide loss in her second gubernatorial run a month ago, and the history of the party that she claimed she would save. In the final analysis, it is clear: Abrams has not been a constructive figure. She has been a deeply destructive one, leading Georgia Democrats at a statewide level with a flawed strategy that has empowered Georgia’s far-right for potentially decades to come. To understand the full extent of this trail of destruction—how Abrams has failed according to every conceivable metric, even her own—you need to start at the very beginning.