Hi everyone! I hope you’re all enjoying the weekend. Those of you who were subscribers before the debates (i.e., most, but not all, of you) may remember that I published articles answering subscriber questions about once a month or so. For anyone wondering, these aren’t going away. The only thing that’s changing is that I’m revamping how subscribers can ask questions. In the past, I had created megathreads for subscribers to send questions in my Substack chat, which I figured was active enough to get a large pool of responses. At the time, this worked well, even though the ever-increasing activity in the chat could make it hard get back to the megathreads after a few days.

But things have changed since the last time I did such a thread. In a word, the chat has become too active. As a matter of fact, I have recently learned from the Substack devs that it is the single most active chat on all of Substack. This is absolutely fantastic, but it has also had the side effect of making chat-based question threads a bit logistically impossible. So, to give myself greater ease of access to all of your fantastic inquires, I’ve decided to move the place for subscribers to ask questions to the articles themselves. Going forward, the comment section for each Q&A article will be the place for readers to place questions for the next Q&A article.

Since I don’t have a list of questions now, I’ve created this post to keep the ball rolling forward. I’m looking forward to see what you all have to ask! As always, all paid subscribers will be able to ask questions on future Q&A on posts like these, gain access to the full archive and participate directly in The Most Active Chat On Substack™.

Always grateful,

Josh Ettingermentum