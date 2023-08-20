Ettingermentum Newsletter

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Continuing Electoral History of Transphobia
The latest failures by transphobes at the ballot box and what they mean.
 • 
ettingermentum
21
The Official List of Bernie's Successors
The varying paths for life after Sanders for the American left
 • 
ettingermentum
37
Introducing 1972: Peace With Honor
The official release of one of the best projects I've ever worked on.
 • 
ettingermentum
14
Ettingermentum Podcast, Episode 2: The Noah Kulwin Interview
Listen now (54 mins) | Talking to the Blowback co-host about Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the Cold War, and the transformation of the Era of…
 • 
ettingermentum
 and 
Noah Kulwin
5
How Donald Trump Made Ron DeSantis
Part III of The Art of Losing: the story of the 2018 Florida governor race.
 • 
ettingermentum
12
July 2023
Ettingermentum Podcast, Episode 1: The Tex Interview
Listen now (55 mins) | A conversation with one of Twitter's most fascinating personalities about the antebellum period of American history.
 • 
ettingermentum
 and 
tex
9
The State of the Race, 2024: Things Look Incredibly Bleak for Republicans
Biden's campaign isn't perfect, but it's hard to overstate just how bad some indicators are for the GOP right now.
 • 
ettingermentum
26
The Official Republican Party Presidential Tier List
Sorting through Trump, Rob DeSanctimonious, and everyone else.
 • 
ettingermentum
50
The Art of Losing: A Ron DeSantis Story, Part II
2012-2017: Meatball Ron Goes to Washington.
 • 
ettingermentum
7
The Official Democratic Presidential Candidate Tier List
Ranking the Democrats' potential presidential candidates for 2024 and beyond.
 • 
ettingermentum
45
June 2023
Has Biden Really Ended The Drone War?
A serious look into the popular liberal claim.
 • 
ettingermentum
2
The Art of Losing: A Ron DeSantis Story, Part I
Taking stock of the Florida governor's career, starting at the very beginning.
 • 
ettingermentum
9
© 2023 ettingermentum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing